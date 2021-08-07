Opinion: Some students are enjoying being back. Others face social anxiety and trauma.

Vega-Lopez is a junior at San Ysidro High School, and lives in San Ysidro. The start of this school year has been rather peculiar. In a way, everyone attempts to pretend that we are not wearing masks at all, that we simply haven’t seen each other in a long time. On the other hand, there are those, students like me included, who have not been able to get over the events of the pandemic and quarantine; it was shocking at best and traumatizing at worst, not only because of the numerous tragedies that occurred in the past year and a half prior to our return, but also because we lost contact with many of our loved ones. Family members, classmates, teachers and staff, all of them had lives before the pandemic which were completely changed by months of self-isolation and social distancing.