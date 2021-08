Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner’s slide into home plate was a thing of beauty during Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Los Angeles Dodgers entered Philadelphia looking to end the honeymoon phase of the Phillies, who took first-place in the NL East with their sweep of the New York Mets this past weekend. In the opening contest of their three-game series on Tuesday night, the Dodgers sent them a statement in style, courtesy of trade deadline acquisition Trea Turner.