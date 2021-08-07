Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Closing in: Berryhill two wins from regional title

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerryhill Post 165 is two wins away from a berth in the American Legion Baseball World Series. In the winners' bracket semifinal of the Great Lakes Region tournament on Friday, Berryhill scored in every inning except one on the way to a 7-3 victory over the host team, Morgantown, W. Va.

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berryhill Post 165#Morgantown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBDetroit News

Scary collision between Hill, Baddoo dampens Tigers' win over Orioles

— The game all of a sudden became very secondary as Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo and center fielder Derek Hill were sprawled out on the ground in left field after a fierce collision in the eighth inning Tuesday night. The two speedy rookie outfielders were chasing a drive in...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Unlucky golfer denied a hole-in-one as his ball DENTS the cup

I was lucky enough to be a spectator at The Open Championship at Royal St. George's last month and it was truly a week to remember. On the par-3 11th hole in the final round, Louis Oosthuizen came so close to making a hole-in-one, as his ball rolled towards the hole and clattered against the flag.
Gladwin, MIMidland Daily News

Berryhill survives, Gladwin advances to state final

Berryhill Post 165 couldn't afford any more slip-ups in this week's American Legion Baseball state tournament, finding itself on the brink of elimination following Thursday's walkoff loss to host Stevensville Post 568. So, with its back to wall, Berryhill came out swinging on Friday. Post 165 mercied Adrian Post 275...
Des Moines, IAflintcitybucks.com

Des Moines Menace Clinch a Title-Winning Season in the 2021 League Two Final

DES MOINES, IOWA - The Des Moines Menace has secured a second League Two title-winning season after defeating North Carolina Fusion U23 in a 1-0 victory in the 2021 League Two Final on Saturday night. The Iowa-based club clinched its first title in the 2005 season and has waited 16 long years for a chance to add a second star to its crest.
High SchoolCameron Herald

Yoemen win title

The Yoemen Summer Baseball Team won its second straight Texas Teenage High School eligible state title this weekend. The Yoemen run-ruled Blooming Grove 15-2, Lost 13-2 to Harker Heights Black and then beat Rice 20-0 in pool play. The Yoemen opened bracket play with a 15-5 run rule against Blooming Grove. In the second bracket game they run ruled Harker Heights black 13-2 to advance to the championship game against the Cen Tex Prospects. The Yoemen bats were hot as they run ruled the Prospects 13-3 in five innings to clinch the title. Yoemen players Brannon McCall, Tracer Lopez, Marino Cardona, and Ryan Host all hit homers this weekend and Dillan Akin hit a grand slam in the championship game. The Yoemen roster had three seniors Brannon McCall, Adam Cardona, and Jaidyn Sanchez; six juniors, Tracer Lopez, Ryan Host, Dillan Akin, Marino Cardona, Mondo Reyes and Landen Greene; three sophomores, Braylon Drake, Kason Goolsby and Colby Wilson; and freshman Zay Gilmon. Coaches were BJ McCall, Chris Lopez and Carlos Bolivar.
Lincoln, NETorrington Telegram

Thompson wins national title at NHSFR

LINCOLN, Neb. – Haiden Thompson hasn’t been home in almost a month, but during that stretch, she has seen much success on the rodeo circuit between the National High School Finals Rodeo, the Little Britches Rodeo Association and the IFYR in Shawnee, Oklahoma. She capped off the busy stretch with...
Hot Springs, VARoanoke Times

In the region: Bolling wins 14th VSGA title

HOT SPRINGS — Two-time defending champ Dot Bolling of Salem won the VSGA Super Senior Women’s Amateur Championship on Thursday at The Homestead. The top-seeded Bolling beat third-seeded Fran Hensley of Ridgeway 2 and 1 in the final. “We have been fighting each other for 30 years. And we’re best...
Portsmouth, IAharlanonline.com

Portsmouth wins IWL Tourney title

 PORTSMOUTH (July 25) -- The Portsmouth town team built a 5-0 lead after three and won 8-7 on Eric Croghan’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, beating Council Bluffs in the Iowa Western Baseball League Tournament championship game here Sunday.  Brett Sears earned the win in relief...
Gladwin, MIMidland Daily News

Berryhill beats Gladwin, forces all-or-nothing rematch

After falling into the losers' bracket on the first day of play at the American Legion Baseball state tournament Thursday, Berryhill Post 165 is a win away from a championship. Berryhill won its third and fourth elimination games on Saturday, beating host Stevensville Post 568 by the score of 8-1...
Baseballshepherdstownchronicle.com

Two Jefferson youth leagues grab state titles

SHEPHERDSTOWN — With the Area championship under its tournament belt, the Jefferson Little League 10-12 year-olds qualified for the West Virginia state tournament in Lewisburg. Jefferson had stopped Hedgesville, 10-0, in four innings when Liam Sager fashioned a two-hitter with eight strikeouts. Serf Guerra went 3-for-3 with four RBIs in the win, Two of Guerra’s hits were home runs. Johnny McCarthy was 2-for-2 and Hunter Heffner drove in three runs.
Mobridge, SDCapital Journal

Onida Varsity Teeners lose two in Region Tournament

The Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners played a couple more games in the VFW 16U Region 1 Tournament in Mobridge on Wednesday. They played Faulkton/Ipswich/HIghmore and Mobridge. The first game of Wednesday saw Onida lose 15-5 to Faulkton. Onida held a 5-1 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning. Faulkton responded by taking a 6-5 lead that they would not relinquish. Faulkton added two more runs in the fifth inning, and seven runs in the sixth inning to win via the mercy rule.
BaseballRocky Mount Telegram

River Bandits close regular season with come-from-behind, walk-off win

For eight innings on Wednesday night, Tarboro’s River Bandits trailed Fuquay-Varina’s Twins in the regular season finale at Tarboro Municipal Stadium before the largest crowd of the season. After the seventh inning stretch, the vast majority of those fans didn’t return to their seats as the River Bandits trailed by...
Rock Island, ILQuad-Cities Times

Rock Island Legion one win from state title

All the Rock Island Legion baseball squad needed to do to assure itself of an extended postseason was take care of business with a Friday win at the Illinois State Tournament in Danville. But after holding off Barrington for a 4-3 win at the Carl Gruber Sports Complex and advancing...
Chanute, KSChanute Tribune

Chanute girls golf aims for third straight Regional title

Following last year’s girls golf season, Chanute Blue Comets head coach Trevor Ewert preached practicing early and consistently to the team’s three then-juniors. Those juniors — Megan Kueser, Janessa Varndell and Katelyn Caldwell — started last season rusty, but still helped Chanute earn back-to-back Regional championships for the first time in school history. In state golf, Kueser placed 35th, Varndell was 45th and Caldwell positioned 56th.
Rock Island, ILQuad-Cities Times

Rock Island moves one win from regional tourney berth

DANVILLE — Rolling into Thursday's Illinois State Tournament opener with a full head of steam, the Rock Island Legion baseball club picked up where it left off from last week's 3rd Division tourney. Taking on state host Danville to open up the four-team, double-elimination gathering, Post 200 made it a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy