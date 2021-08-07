Closing in: Berryhill two wins from regional title

The Yoemen Summer Baseball Team won its second straight Texas Teenage High School eligible state title this weekend. The Yoemen run-ruled Blooming Grove 15-2, Lost 13-2 to Harker Heights Black and then beat Rice 20-0 in pool play. The Yoemen opened bracket play with a 15-5 run rule against Blooming Grove. In the second bracket game they run ruled Harker Heights black 13-2 to advance to the championship game against the Cen Tex Prospects. The Yoemen bats were hot as they run ruled the Prospects 13-3 in five innings to clinch the title. Yoemen players Brannon McCall, Tracer Lopez, Marino Cardona, and Ryan Host all hit homers this weekend and Dillan Akin hit a grand slam in the championship game. The Yoemen roster had three seniors Brannon McCall, Adam Cardona, and Jaidyn Sanchez; six juniors, Tracer Lopez, Ryan Host, Dillan Akin, Marino Cardona, Mondo Reyes and Landen Greene; three sophomores, Braylon Drake, Kason Goolsby and Colby Wilson; and freshman Zay Gilmon. Coaches were BJ McCall, Chris Lopez and Carlos Bolivar.