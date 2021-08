One of the biggest obstacles to protecting Kentucky from the coronavirus is Kentuckians on Medicaid, who make up about a third of the state's population. "Of the 1.6 million people in Kentucky covered by the government health plan, only 27% of those eligible have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to about 51% of Kentuckians overall," based on state data, reports Deborah Yetter of the Louisville Courier Journal.