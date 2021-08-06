Norwegian Cruise Line sees strong demand for 2022 sailings; posts bigger loss

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. pulled back 0.8% in premarket trading, roughly in line with the stocks of the cruise operator's peers, after a federal judge sided with Norwegian in its fight Florida's rule that businesses can't require proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The stock's slip comes after it shot up 10.1% over the past two days, with the company reporting on Friday a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss, even as revenue missed. The company had said in its post-earnings conference call with analysts on Friday that 35% to 36% of its fleet is set to sail out of Florida in the next six months, and Chief Executive Frank Del Rio said the company's policy of 100% vaccinations is in place "without issue" in the nearly 500 ports its cruise ships sale to and from around the world. Among Norwegian's peers, shares of Royal Caribbean Group fell 0.7% ahead of the open and Carnival Corp. shed 0.8%, while futures for the S&P 500 declined 0.1%.