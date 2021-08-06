Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Magna vs. Aptiv: Which Auto Parts Stock is a Better Buy?

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the resurgence of COVID-19 cases is making people repair and maintain their existing cars or buy used cars, amid the rising prices of new vehicles, the aftermarket auto parts industry is well-positioned to see strong sales growth. That means companies like Magna (MGA) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) are expected to benefit from the industry tailwinds. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures; Power & Vision; Seating Systems; and Complete Vehicles. On the other hand, Aptiv PLC designs (APTV), manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. In addition, it provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments: Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Auto Parts#Used Cars#Aptv#Magna International Inc#Mga#Assemblies#Power Vision#Seating Systems#Complete Vehicles#Aptiv Plc#Advanced Safety#Precedence Research#Cagr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Economyinvesting.com

General Motors vs. Volkswagen: Which Auto Manufacturer is a Better Buy?

Even though the global semiconductor chip shortage is negatively affecting automobile manufacturers’ production, many companies in the space are nonetheless striving to develop efficient and advanced products to tap rising demand. Renowned auto manufacturers Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p) (VWAGY) and General Motors (GM) are examples. They are both well-positioned to benefit from the industry’s long-term growth prospects. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Read on.Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) are two well-established players in the auto manufacturers industry. VWAGY is a Germany-based automobile company that offers passenger cars, commercial vehicles, power engineering, and financial services. GM in Detroit, Mich., designs, manufactures, and sells cars, trucks, crossover vehicles, and related automobile parts worldwide. It also offers vehicle protection, maintenance, satellite radio, and automotive financing services.
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Ta Win bags contract to supply cables, auto components to Aptiv in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 11): Copper products manufacturer Ta Win Holdings Bhd has bagged a contract for the supply of cables and automotive components for local automobile models in Malaysia. In a statement today, Ta Win said its subsidiary Cyprium Wire Technology Sdn Bhd (CWT) has accepted a contract from NYSE-listed...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Marathon Oil vs. APA: Which Energy Stock is a Better Choice?

Amid rising demand for oil, OPEC+ has agreed to phase out its production cuts. Given this backdrop, popular oil & gas companies Marathon Oil (MRO) and Apache (APA) should witness substantial growth. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) in Houston, Tex., is an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas and its products. In comparison, Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA), which is also headquartered in Houston, explores for and produces oil and gas. The company operates through its subsidiaries: Apache Corporation and APA Corporation Suriname.
Marketsinvesting.com

Accenture vs. Globant: Which Information Technology Services Stock is a Better Buy?

With rapid digital transformation and an increasing dependence on advanced technology solutions, the demand for information technology services is expected to grow. As such, prominent companies in this space Accenture (ACN) and Globant (GLOB) should benefit from the industry tailwinds. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Based in Dublin, Ireland, Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is a professional services company that provides strategy and consulting, interactive technology and operations, and outsourcing services worldwide. In comparison, Globant S.A. (GLOB), which is headquartered in Luxembourg, operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, and E-mission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Buys 310,699 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $21,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Posted by
Tech World

4 Top Tech Companies Penny Stocks to Buy in 2021

4 Top Tech Companies Penny Stocks to Buy in 2021getty images. Everybody can get rich and the most effective way of getting rich is by investing in the stock market. Investing in penny stocks is the best option for making huge amounts of profits and it's sometimes risky, nobody can speculate which company performed very well in future but don't worry here are the top 4 fastest growing tech companies penny stocks you should buy in 2021.
Economyinvesting.com

Is Li Auto Stock a Buy After Reporting Record Vehicle Deliveries in July?

Even though China-based Li Auto (LI) delivered a record number of Li ONEs in July 2021, its shares plunged more than 4% over the past month due to investors’ pessimism surrounding Beijing’s uncertain regulatory measures related to the China ADRs. However, can its fundamentals help it stay afloat amid this uncertain environment? Read on.Chinese EV maker Li Auto Inc. (LI) set an all-time high in monthly deliveries, delivering 8,589 Li ONEs last month. This represents a 251.3% year-over-year increase. The company also garnered much attention, launching the 2021 Li ONE on May 25, 2021, featuring enhanced upgrades, including an improved NEDC range of 1,080 kilometers. However, the stock has lost more than 4% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $31.35.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Auto parts maker Magna posts profit as demand returns

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc on Friday posted a second-quarter profit compared with a loss a year ago, as strong demand for new vehicles boosted sales at the Canadian auto parts maker. Net income attributable to Magna was $424 million, or $1.40 per share, in the quarter ended...
Businessarcamax.com

Ford launches buyouts in bid to cut 1,000 salaried jobs in U.S.

Ford Motor Co. is offering buyouts to some salaried employees in the U.S. as part of a bid to eliminate about 1,000 positions as it looks to better align staffing with needed skills, the Dearborn automaker confirmed Thursday. "We have offered a voluntary separation program to eligible U.S. salaried employees...
EconomyEntrepreneur

Tesla vs. Lucid Group: Which Electric Vehicle Stock is a Better Choice?

Tesla (TSLA) is a market leader in the electric vehicle (EV) space and has delivered impressive returns for long-term investors. On the other hand, Lucid Motors (LCID) is pre-revenue and aims to gain traction in a vertical that is rapidly expanding while attracting competition in the process. Which stock is currently the better choice for investors?.
EconomyEntrepreneur

4 A-Rated Auto Manufacturing Stocks to Buy in August

Increasing interest in electric vehicles (EVs), along with heightened demand for personal cars amid rising COVID-19 infections, have been driving auto manufacturers' sales lately. Furthermore, because the supply of semiconductor chips is projected to improve in the coming months, the industry is expected to soon exhibit solid growth. So, we believe auto manufacturers Volkswagen AG (VWAGY), Daimler (DDAIF), Honda Motor (HMC), and Mazda Motor (MZDAY) should deliver handsome returns in the near term. These stocks are rated A in our proprietary stock ratings system. Read on to learn more.
Businessarcamax.com

Toyota's chip management provides lessons for GM, Ford and others

General Motors' virtual command center has been running 24 hours nearly every day since the first of this year. There, supply-chain managers act like air traffic controllers. They talk to every level of supplier, down to the smallest to direct scarce parts with semiconductor chips to factories that build GM's bestselling and biggest profit-making vehicles.
EconomyInvestorPlace

3 Auto Stocks to Buy as They Transition to Tech-Stock Status

Cars and other types of motor vehicles are becoming increasingly high-tech. Containing as much software and semiconductors as nuts and bolts, vehicles these days are like giant computers. From back-up cameras and self-parking features to GPS navigation and voice commands, our cars now operate in ways that were unthinkable just a few years ago. The new innovations has sparked a new conversation about auto stocks, their merits and their future.
TechnologyBenzinga

Blackberry Vs. Nokia: Which Stock Is Performing Better In 2021?

Cybersecurity firm BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) and telecommunications company Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) are among the most popular and widely traded names in the retail space for 2021. So how have investors in the respective companies made out for the year?. Here’s how Blackberry vs. Nokia return on investment breaks down on...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla Vs. Nio: Which EV Stock Has Performed Better Over The Past Year?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) produce some of the world’s most stylish and best-selling electric vehicles, but how have the stocks managed to electrify investor portfolios in recent memory?. Here’s how Tesla vs. Nio return on investment breaks down on a year-to-date basis:. Tesla shares are...
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford Invested $902 Million Into EV Startup Rivian In Q1 2021

Ford has invested heavily in upstart EV automaker Rivian in recent years, including a $500 million dollar investment back in 2019, which joins billions more invested by companies including Amazon through multiple fundraising rounds. Earlier this week, Ford Authority reported that both Ford and Amazon had made an additional investment into Rivian in its latest fundraising round, and now, The Blue Oval has revealed that it invested $902 million into the automaker that it booked back in Q1.
Economyinvesting.com

NVIDIA vs. Micron Technology: Which Semiconductor Stock is a Better Buy?

Amid ongoing global digitalization, the demand for semiconductors is increasing rapidly due to their broad application in advanced electronic devices. There is also sky-high demand for semiconductors from auto manufacturers. This, together with a supply shortage, is driving up the price of semiconductor chips. Consequently, we think Micron (MU) and NVIDIA (NVDA) should benefit in the near term. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) designs, manufactures and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: its Compute and Networking Business Unit; Mobile Business Unit; Storage Business Unit; and Embedded Business Unit. In comparison, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is an artificial intelligence (AI) computing company that operates in two segments: Graphics and Compute & Networking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy