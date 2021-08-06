Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

OUTRAGE! DRUNK Driving Suspect Who Kills Couple in Wrong-Way Crash WALKS FREE

By KC Wildmoon
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5K9t_0bKQfXwk00

A suspected drunk driver who struck a motorcycle while driving the wrong way on a Michigan interstate last week, killing the couple on board, has been released from jail.

The Michigan State Police say the man, who hasn’t been identified because he hasn’t been charged with a crime, was released after authorities failed to charge him within 48 hours, Fox 2 Detroit said.

Nakia Payton, a mother of five, was pronounced dead on the Interstate 96 scene early Saturday morning. Her partner, Daniel Mixon, was critically injured and died hours later at a hospital.

The Wayne County prosecutors office told Fox 2 that investigators left out “important work needed to properly evaluate the case to make a charging decision.” State police said the missing information including medical examiner’s reports and toxicology results for the at-fault driver that were not yet complete.

“The police are still investigating this and we trust that the Michigan State Police will be doing a proper investigation of this and bringing justice to these families,” said Melissa Filipovic, who is representing both the Mixon and Payton families.

Filipovic said that the suspect, a 33-year-old man, had a blood-alcohol level of .27 at the time of the crash — more than three times Michigan’s legal limit. And, she said, he’s been charged at least one other time — in 2014 — with driving while intoxicated with a high blood-alcohol level.

Fox 2 said it had found convictions for the man in South Carolina in 2006 on drug charges and another driving while intoxicated charge in 2010.

“I’m lost for words I don’t even know what to say at this point,” said Cordell Pope, Mixon’s son. “Justice is not being served.”

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast:

[Featured image: Daniel Mixon and Nakia Payton/GoFundMe]

Comments / 8

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
2K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Local
Michigan Traffic
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driving#Traffic Accident#The Michigan State Police#Fox 2 Detroit#Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
GolfPosted by
CrimeOnline

SEE IT: Alleged Golf Course Killer Tries To Play It Cool During DUI Traffic Stop

Just hours after he allegedly killed three people on a Georgia golf course last month, Bryan Rhoden was pulled over by Chamblee police for driving without headlights. He was eventually arrested for driving under the influence, after failing a field sobriety test, and booked into the DeKalb County jail, where he stayed until he bonded out two days later, as CrimeOnline previously reported. And two days after that, Chamblee police asked him to come back in, purportedly to pick up $11,000 officers had confiscated from the black Maserati he was driving.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CrimeOnline

Two Brothers on Probation Arrested After Murder of Beloved Cop, Over Expired Tags at Traffic Light: Police

Two Chicago brothers are behind bars after police say they were involved in the fatal shooting of Chicago police officer, Ella French. Emonte Morgan, 21, and his older brother, Eric Morgan, 22, were allegedly in a car with an expired license tag when French pulled them over in the 6300 block of South Bell Avenue, on the southwest side of the city. Fox 8 reports that Emonte Morgan fired shots at French, which ultimately killed her and left her fellow officer in critical condition.
Albany, NYPosted by
CrimeOnline

9-year-old Boy Shot in the Head While Sleeping, Reward Offered for ‘Coward’ Killer Who Remains on the Run: Police

A 9-year-old Georgia boy, identified as Nigel Brown, is dead after police he was shot in the head while sleeping in his own room. Gunfire broke out in a residential Albany neighborhood at around 11 p.m. Sunday night, while Nigel was sound asleep. A stray bullet entered Nigel’s room and struck him in the head. When his mother heard gunshots coming from a car outside, she ran to the child’s room and found him unresponsive.
New York City, NYPosted by
CrimeOnline

Arrest in Murder of High Profile NY Lawyer Stabbed Dead in Law Office

A New York man was arrested on Monday for allegedly fatally stabbing his attorney, who was found deceased in his office on Thursday. Sources told the New York Post that Nando Perez, 64, who was apprehended in the Bronx may have been a disgruntled client of Charles Zolot’s. A custodian found Zolot, 65, with multiple stab wounds in the divorce lawyer’s Queens office; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Washington StatePosted by
CrimeOnline

Two Babysitters Arrested For Killing Newborn While Mom was Away: Police

A Washington state couple is facing murder charges for allegedly killing their friend’s baby, 10-week-old Jazon Gregory, in their Redmond apartment earlier this year. Jazon was found deceased in February, while in the care of his mother’s two adult friends, identified as Michael Bernard, 24, and Nina Perez, 20. According to the Richland Police Department, “gross negligence” on the caretakers’ part is what ultimately killed the infant.
KidsPosted by
CrimeOnline

7-month-old Baby Dies Inside Scorching Car at Mall Parking Lot: Police

An Arizona mother was questioned after police say she left her baby inside a car to go shopping at a Mesa mall. Officers arrived at the JCPenney parking lot at Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa on Saturday afternoon, after calls regarding an unresponsive baby. Police said the infant boy was found inside a car that wasn’t running and had no air conditioning on. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Stepmom Blames Migraines on Why She Strangled Disabled Girl With Pair of Pants, Stashed Body in Shed

An Indiana woman was found guilty on Friday of strangling her stepdaughter in 2019 and hiding her body in a shed behind their home. On Monday, a Grant County jury recommended life in prison for Amanda Carmack, who was convicted of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in the death of a person under 14, and strangulation.
New York City, NYPosted by
CrimeOnline

WHAT HAPPENED TO WITNESS PROTECTION? Gang members Hunt Down, Murder Female Witness

After being branded a “snitch,” a New York woman lost her life after gang members reportedly hunted her down and killed her. Shatavia Walls, 33, was shot at by two men while she walked in East New York on July 7, 2020, police said. She died 10 days later. According to federal prosecutors, members of the Ninedee Gang planned the attack out after one of its members called her a snitch–prosecutors said they believe a Ninedee member made the comments.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Suzanne Morphew Was Having Affair With Man Who Did Not Come Forward After She Vanished: Court Reporter

The husband of a missing Colorado woman is in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing related to the murder case against him. As CrimeOnline previously reported, Barry Morphew has been charged with multiple counts, including first-degree murder, in the disappearance and presumed death of his wife Suzanne Morphew, who vanished in May 2020. Barry Morphew was arrested a year later and remains in custody pending his murder trial.
Texas StatePosted by
CrimeOnline

COP KILLER JUST SENTENCED TO DEATH for AMBUSH MURDER of Beloved Texas SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi

A Texas jury deliberated for more than seven hours on Friday before sentencing Otis McKane to death for killing San Antonio Police Detective Benjamin Marconi in 2016. The jury took just 25 minutes last month to convict McKane, and he promptly attacked a bailiff who tried to handcuff him after the verdict, as CrimeOnline previously reported. Multiple officers tackled him and dragged him out of the courtroom.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Missing Woman Killed & Dumped on Roadside After Stopping to Help Couple with Broken Car: Police

A South Carolina woman is dead after police say she stopped to help a couple with a broken-down car, but the pair allegedly killed her and took her vehicle. The incident unfolded on Monday after authorities discovered missing 63-year-old Linda W. Robinson on the side of the road in Chester County. Robinson had been reported missing by her family the same say. Family members said she left for a Walmart store and never returned.

Comments / 8

Community Policy