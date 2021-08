We may not have an opening date for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, an indoor roller coaster coming to EPCOT, but construction plugs along. From the monorail, we get a nice view of the ongoing work in front of the attraction. To the right, you can see crews working on the base for the Xandarian ship that will stand out front. In the center, some foundational framing is underway, with crew members installing temporary wooden supports. This may be for the large planter seen around the ship in the concept art below.