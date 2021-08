On August 10th, Disney World held its first After Hours BOO Bash event of the year!. We shared lots of photos and videos of everything you can see at the event during our time there, and we’ve even compiled an ultimate guide to BOO Bash to help you plan your trip! If you’re considering attending this event one thing you might be wondering is whether BOO Bash is actually worth the cost. Today we’re breaking down everything you need to know and our thoughts on the entire event.