It’s time for a whole month of new releases on Disney+, and August promises to bring a solid crop of content to the streaming service. The biggest new release this month is the next new Marvel Studios show, which also happens to be their first animated show: What If…? Each episode of the series imagines what the MCU would look like had events played out differently – like Peggy Carter being injected with Super Soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, or T’Challa filling the shoes of Star-Lord. All the main cast members from the MCU reprise their roles as voice performers in this series, including Chadwick Boseman in what’s sure to be an emotional episode. New episodes of What If…? start rolling out once a week on August 11th, so that’s a date to circle on your calendars.