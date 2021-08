The Supreme Court issues the final word on many polarizing issues in the United States. The court has made many famous rulings in its 250-year history, from the famous Brown vs. Board of Education, which mandated that separate schools for different races are inherently unequal, to more recent landmark cases, like the National Federation of Independent Businesses vs. Sebelius in 2012, which upheld the Affordable Care Act and its provision that mandates individuals obtain health insurance.