Summertime is usually filled with super hot theme park days, which means we need treats that will cool us down so we can keep frolicking around Disney!. Obviously there are the classics, like Dole Whip floats, Citrus Swirls, and Mickey Ice Cream Bars, but we also love to shake it up a little a try treats like the Key Lime Cake Shake and funky themed slushies! Today we tried out a NEW frozen item in Disneyland’s California Adventure, and this one has booze, folks!