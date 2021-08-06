Cancel
Education

State holding off on school mask mandate

By John Finnerty CNHI State Reporter
New Castle News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState education and health officials told lawmakers on Friday that they have no immediate plans to order schools to require masks by students and staff and said the state is still calling local districts to voluntarily comply with federal guidance indicating that face-coverings be worn in school settings. “ At...

