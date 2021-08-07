Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of slain Jefferson County Deputy Brandon Shirley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds gathered Friday night in Fairdale for a vigil to honor the life of slain Jefferson County sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley. Shirley was killed in an ambush-style shooting early Thursday while he was off-duty working security at a Shively used car lot. The shooting left many in the community shocked and saddened for the 26-year-old who had only just begun his career with the sheriff's office.