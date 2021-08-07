Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, KY

Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of slain Jefferson County Deputy Brandon Shirley

By WLKY Digital Team
WLKY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds gathered Friday night in Fairdale for a vigil to honor the life of slain Jefferson County sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley. Shirley was killed in an ambush-style shooting early Thursday while he was off-duty working security at a Shively used car lot. The shooting left many in the community shocked and saddened for the 26-year-old who had only just begun his career with the sheriff's office.

www.wlky.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Fairdale, KY
City
Shively, KY
Jefferson County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Society
County
Jefferson County, KY
Jefferson County, KY
Society
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Fbi#Atf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden pushing to support Florida schools amid DeSantis mask dispute

The White House indicated Tuesday it was looking to support schools that face financial consequences for defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) ban on mask mandates. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was looking to support schools that "do the right thing" when it comes to masking, saying school leaders in Florida have shown "courage" and "boldness."
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.

Comments / 0

Community Policy