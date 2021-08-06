Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

The Latest Cat Litters Take Texture and Tech into Consideration

By Lindsey Getz
petproductnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCat owners want the best for their pets—and that includes the litter, litterbox and associated accessories they use. Gina Zaro, marketing director for Dr. Elsey’s Cat Products, a manufacturer based in Cheyenne, Wyo., said that cat owners are looking for problem-solving litters but still want choices that “deliver on their promises to be low dust, hard clumping, and low tracking with no perfumes or additives.”

www.petproductnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Tech#The Litter#Cat Products#Paw Sensitive#Kent Pet Group#World#Next Gen Pet Products#Timber Fresh#Petsafe#Radio Systems Corp#Scoopfree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
KIIK 104.9

Is Your Pup Considered The Most Spoiled Breed of Dog?

As a dog momma myself, I am VERY guilty of spoiling my pooch. Nelly gets WHATEVER she wants. Sorry, not sorry. I think my fellow dog owners can relate to not being able to deny your furry friend. A new survey revealed each state's most spoiled dog breed. First, they broke it down by region...
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

Scenthound to Open First New Jersey Location

Scenthound, a franchise focused on wellness-based dog grooming and routine care services, will open its first New Jersey location on Aug. 16. Located in Denville, N.J., the new location will be opened by local owner Marni Denenberg. This will be Denenberg’s first location in the area, with plans to open additional locations in the near future.
Mankato, MNKEYC

Pick of the Litter: Karma

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Karma. Karma is an almost three-year-old pitbull mix. Karma is a sweet dog who loves to scoot her favorite toy around for hours. Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society says she’ll do better in a home where she is...
Orange County, NCkiss951.com

Wolf-Dog Hybrids Are On The Loose In NC

It’s been an interesting couple of weeks involving animals in the Triangle. After capturing a loose venomous zebra cobra residents have new creatures to watch out for. This time it’s a pack of dogs. Kind of. The “dogs” are actually wolf-dog hybrids and they are loose in Orange County, NC.
Petsanimalfair.com

Daren is looking for his fuurrever home! ADOPT TODAY!

Animal Fair Media and Wendy Diamond are proud to present this beautiful, adoptable dog – join us in helping her find a loving home today! Open your heart and help us reach our goal! And if you or someone you know gives this truly wonderful, and worthy dog a home, please send us a picture celebrating this newfound Puppy Love and we’ll post it to our ever-expanding gallery of pet and parent pairs that we have helped bring together! There is no better feeling than snuggling up with a dog. Millions of dogs would like nothing more than to have a parent to sleep with and to give all their love. You could make a dog’s dream come true through adoption! Today we have Daren!
Petsbringfido.com

Adoptable Dogs of the Month

Even though pet adoptions have been on the rise, there are still thousands of pups waiting to find forever homes. These adorable adoptable dogs are available this month at different shelters and rescues across the country. Flower. Flower is a large dog with an even bigger heart who is currently...
PetsCourier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Dakota is a 10-year-old Jack Russel mix who was surrendered to the shelter when her owner went into a nursing home. Dakota is a sweet and loving girl who can be a lap dog. She enjoys taking naps in her doggy bed and going for walks. Dakota would love a quiet home with no small children.
PetsABC6.com

Pick of the Litter: Meet Sallie!

This week’s featured pet is Sallie and she’s brand new to Rhode Island! She came up on a transport just last week and is looking for her forever home. She’s a 3 year old pit bull mix. She is super sweet and loves to cuddle. She would be open to potentially living with another dog but a meet and greet would be required to see how the pups interact together.
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Dogs rescued in Puerto Rico up for adoption in Berks

READING, Pa. — Several dogs that were recently rescued from a sanctuary in Puerto Rico are now looking for their forever home in Berks County. Humane Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that the five of the 17 dogs are available for adoption by those willing to provide them with a loving home.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals In Oklahoma

The state of Oklahoma has several unique qualities despite its charm and cheerfulness. But, unfortunately, there are animals in Oklahoma that can be harmful to you. Discover Oklahoma's five most dangerous animals in this article.

Comments / 0

Community Policy