The Latest Cat Litters Take Texture and Tech into Consideration
Cat owners want the best for their pets—and that includes the litter, litterbox and associated accessories they use. Gina Zaro, marketing director for Dr. Elsey’s Cat Products, a manufacturer based in Cheyenne, Wyo., said that cat owners are looking for problem-solving litters but still want choices that “deliver on their promises to be low dust, hard clumping, and low tracking with no perfumes or additives.”www.petproductnews.com
