Back in Style! Pull the clogs out of your parent's closet

Fashion trends come and go, but there are some items that never seem to go out of style. Enter: patterned shirts. They have been around for decades and don’t seem like they’ll be going anywhere anytime soon. But we’re not talking about the tailored, long-sleeve dress shirts you might see in an office setting. These relaxed-fitting, often short-sleeve button-ups are a little bit Hawaiian, have major vintage cabana wear vibes, and are all-around perfect for summer temps. The versatility and timelessness of a cool printed shirt are what make it a wardrobe staple — you can wear patterned shirts with baggy denim or sporty shorts for a casual outing or pair them with leather trousers to dress them up. From Copenhagen and Milan to the streets of London, everyone seems to have gotten the memo about this effortless summer outfit recipe.