Over the years, H&H food editors and guest chefs have created signature burger recipes and sides you’ll want to make over and over again. All of our burger masters agree that perfection lies in this trinity of burger magic: the cut of meats used, the method of cooking and, of course, the seasonings and quality of condiments. Oh… and let’s not forget the buns! Remember when only classic ball park buns filled the shelves? All that’s changed with the rise of the potato bun, and other homestyle crusty or super-soft options. Scroll down for our best beef burgers and flavor-packed sides!