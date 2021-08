Following the shooting death last week of a woman called “a fierce LGBTQ advocate", a New Jersey man has been arrested on murder charges. Daniel L. Smith, 36, is facing one count of murder and several weapons charges after 23-year-old Shai Vanderpump, who was trans woman, was found shot to death on Friday at a home on Kelsey Avenue in Trenton, according to local police. After officers from the county’s homicide unit responded to the home and discovered Vanderpump, she was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.