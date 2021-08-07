Cancel
NEW LISTING – 4632 COMNOR HILL LANE

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fastidious, tech-savvy seller has spent 17 years meticulously remodeling and updating this one-of-a-kind luxury townhome in the lush green community of Tiberon. The only original thing in the property is the clothes rod in the hall closet – Seriously! Upscale bathrooms, beautiful quartz-countered kitchen with computer desk and garden window. Covered pebble tech patio with patches of artificial turf, LED ceiling lights, sunburst shutters, custom iron railing, Ceiling fans in the bedrooms, BR 2 is built out as a home office. The garage has tons of storage, a workbench, an enclosed new water heater, a roll-up door, and a belt drive opener. There’s been no other unit in Tiberon that’s as upgraded or classy as this one.

