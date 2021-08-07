Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA AND SOUTHWESTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 739 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had produced very heavy rainfall, with a large area of Doppler precipitation estimates between 3 and 4 inches occurring within the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, North Komelik, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, San Luis and Santa Rosa School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED