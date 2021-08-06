Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 18:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 455 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Palo Verde Stand, Ak Chin, Sil Nakya, Mountain Village, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

alerts.weather.gov

