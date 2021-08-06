Cancel
Rochester, MN

Amazing! Therapy Puppy Stolen in Rochester is Home Safe After 2 Months

By Jessica Williams
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 4 days ago
Sprinkles, the puppy that was stolen out of a yard in Rochester, Minnesota 2 months ago is home safe. Happiest story on the internet today! Back in June, we first told you about Sprinkles, a 2-month-old therapy dog for three children with autism that was stolen out of a yard in Northwest Rochester. It was such a sad story but the family has been pleading and asking everyone to keep spreading the news of their puppy each day with hope that their puppy would soon be home again. 👏 Well, as of yesterday, Sprinkles is now home! ❤️

