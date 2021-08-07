Wapato community mourns after 3 teens dead, 4 injured in rollover crash
WAPATO, Wash. — The Wapato community is rallying behind the families of seven teenagers involved in a deadly rollover crash Thursday that left three dead and four injured. A 16-year-old Wapato boy, a 17-year-old Toppenish boy and 18-year-old Wapato man died in the crash. All but one of the seven young men — ages 16 to 18 — involved in the crash were current students or recent graduates of Wapato High School.www.yaktrinews.com
