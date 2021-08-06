Cancel
Wisconsin State

Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 276: audio from Wisconsin Media Day including Paul Chryst, Graham Mertz and Leo Chenal

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th podcast, we’ve got a little bit different of a format as we’ve got a ton of audio to share from Wisconsin’s media day. I was on the scene Thursday afternoon and figured you all might enjoy listening to someone other than Matt and I talk for 45 minutes.

