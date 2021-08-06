Florida Department of Health emergency rule requires school districts to allow for parental opt-out of mask mandates
The Florida Department of Health has issued an emergency rule to provide guidance to school districts concerning COVID-19 protocols in schools. The stated purpose of the rule is to “encourage a safe and effective in-person learning environment for Florida’s schoolchildren during the upcoming school year; to prevent the unnecessary removal of students from school; and to safeguard the rights of parents and their children.”alachuachronicle.com
