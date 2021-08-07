Cancel
Public Health

ARHS: COVID cases jumped by nearly 200 this week

By Julian Eure Managing Editor
Daily Advance
 4 days ago

New COVID-19 cases in the region increased by nearly 200 this week — more than double last week’s new case total — as the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus continues to surge across the country. As of Friday, Albemarle Regional Health Services was reporting 218 active cases of...

www.dailyadvance.com

#Covid#Immune Systems#Vaccinations#Arhs Data#Pasquotank And Currituck#Covid Data Tracker
Public Healthcentraloregondaily.com

10 vaccinated Oregonians died from COVID in July; OHA corrects data

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has issued a correction to data shared in its latest report on vaccine breakthrough cases. The OHA vaccine breakthrough report, released on Aug. 5, listed 55 COVID deaths in July. OHA incorrectly stated 91% of these deaths (a total of 50 cases) were in unvaccinated...
Tompkins County, NYithaca.com

0.2% of vaccinated residents in Tompkins County have gotten COVID

Despite a fairly dramatic uptick in recent COVID-19 cases, the Tompkins County Health Department maintains that vaccination remains the best tool to fight the new delta variant. Since January 2021, 0.2% of Tompkins County’s vaccinated population have been diagnosed with COVID. Currently, more than 67,000 residents have been fully vaccinated.
Yuma County, AZYuma Daily Sun

Health director talks virus uptick, delta variant, vaccine

With positive case numbers on the rise again, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors reinstated regular COVID-19 updates from Diana Gomez, director of the county’s Public Health Services District. “This used to be our beginning item every meeting. Then we stopped because of everybody’s assumption that we were done with...
Sweetwater, TXSweetwater Reporter

Health Department: August is National Immunization Month

August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and the Sweetwater-Nolan County Health Department stresses the importance of being up to date on immunizations. Immunization Clinic are held every Wednesday from 8-11:30 a.m. & 1-4:30 p.m., second Wednesdays until 6 p.m. There is a administration fee for children with no insurance. Medicaid and CHIPS are accepted. Reminder to 7th grade parents, your child is required to have one dose of Tetanus and Diphtheria toxoids and acellular Pertussis vaccine (Tdap) vaccine, one dose of meningococcal vaccine, and two doses of varicella vaccine or documentation of child having the varicella disease (chickenpox) upon entering 7th grade. We also can vaccinate adults with no insurance, there is an associated cost.
Orlando, FLclick orlando

Pregnant women with COVID-19 are at increased risk for preterm birth, CDC says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pregnant women testing positive for the coronavirus are at an increased risk for preterm birth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC officials said the overall risk of severe illness is low, but pregnant women are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared to women who are not pregnant.
Muskingum County, OHycitynews.com

Health Department: mask are recommended

Following an uptick in cases of COVID-19, county health officials are recommending masks be worn in all indoor settings. The ‘Mask Advisory,’ which was issued Monday morning, is designed to reduce the spread of the virus locally, and protect the hospital from becoming overwhelmed with patients. During a special press...
Public HealthMetro News

West Virginia covid cases jump by a thousand to 4,010

West Virginia’s active covid cases went up by 1,037 cases the past few days to a total of 4,010, according to state figures released today. That means a quarter of the current cases are new, evidence of the surge being fueled by the delta variant of covid-19. “This is exactly...

