Russell Westbrook-Spencer Dinwiddie trade involving five teams now official

Russell Westbrook is coming home to Los Angeles. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The deal began as a two-team trade sending Westbrook from the Wizards to the Lakers, an agreement that was completed around the start of the draft last Thursday. Later that night, the Wizards and Pacers agreed to a deal sending Aaron Holiday that would be folded into the Westbrook blockbuster.

Subsequently, during free agency, Dinwiddie and the Wizards wanted to find a way to get the point guard to D.C. and ultimately convinced the Nets to accommodate a sign-and-trade. The Spurs entered the mix late to accommodate Washington’s salary-dump of Chandler Hutchison.

Here’s the full breakdown of the deal, based on reports to date:

  • To Lakers:
  • Russell Westbrook (from Wizards)
  • The Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick (from Wizards)
  • Either the Wizards’ or Grizzlies’ 2024 second-round pick (whichever is least favorable; from Wizards)
  • The Wizards’ 2028 second-round pick (from Wizards)
  • To Nets:
  • Either the Wizards’ or the Grizzlies’ 2024 second-round pick (whichever is most favorable; from Wizards)
  • The right to swap the Warriors’ 2025 second-round pick for the Wizards’ 2025 second-round pick (from Wizards)
  • The draft rights to Nikola Milutinov (from Spurs)
  • To Spurs:
  • Chandler Hutchison (from Wizards)
  • Either the Bulls’, the Lakers’ or the Pistons' 2022 second-round pick (whichever is most favorable; from Wizards)
  • To Pacers:

The Nets also generated the most significant trade exception of any team in the deal — it’ll be worth about $11.5 million.

While it was a fairly minor move for Brooklyn, San Antonio and Indiana, the deal will significantly reshape the Lakers’ and Wizards’ rosters for the 2021-22 season. Los Angeles consolidated its depth, acquiring a star player who wanted to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, then filled out its roster in free agency.

The Wizards, meanwhile, traded one star for several depth pieces and managed to replace their old point guard with one who will earn less than half of Westbrook’s salary for the next couple seasons. The deal should increase Washington's cap flexibility while fortifying its bench.

