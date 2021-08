In the midst of the dreariest and most morose Chicago Cubs baseball in about nine years, there’s gotta be hope for the future, right? Team president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer’s word choice in this latest teardown may be just the hope that some are looking for, even if the trust in the Cubs’ head decision-maker is a bit lacking of late (or in general). That word choice may seem semantical to some, but his use of the word “retool” rather than “rebuild” in the wake of the most dramatic teardown Cubs fans have ever seen has to be important, right?