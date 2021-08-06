Joyce A. Kramschuster, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Care Partners in Altoona. She was born on November 23, 1937 in Chetek to Ellsworth and Ruby Ann (Dean) Mallo. She married Lee Kramschuster on February 15, 1957 in Spooner. Joyce worked on the farm with her husband, Lee and was an amazing mother to their nine children. She enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, and bird watching. Her greatest joy in life was taking care of and spending time with her family.