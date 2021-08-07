Lake Charles Man Sentenced to Life in Prison + 50 Years for Murder and Attempted Murder. Lake Charles, LA – Michael Thomas, 54, of Lake Charles, was found guilty as charged of one count of second-degree murder; and one count of attempted second-degree murder on Friday, June 11, 2021. On August 6, 2021, Thomas was sentenced to life without the chance of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on the second-degree murder charge. He was also sentenced to a maximum sentence of 50 years for the attempted second-degree murder. Both sentences were handed down by Judge Guidry and both will run concurrently.