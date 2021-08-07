Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles Man Sentenced to Life in Prison + 50 Years for Murder and Attempted Murder

Posted by 
Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lake Charles Man Sentenced to Life in Prison + 50 Years for Murder and Attempted Murder. Lake Charles, LA – Michael Thomas, 54, of Lake Charles, was found guilty as charged of one count of second-degree murder; and one count of attempted second-degree murder on Friday, June 11, 2021. On August 6, 2021, Thomas was sentenced to life without the chance of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on the second-degree murder charge. He was also sentenced to a maximum sentence of 50 years for the attempted second-degree murder. Both sentences were handed down by Judge Guidry and both will run concurrently.

calcasieu.info

Comments / 0

Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
617
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Murder#Prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Parolee Arrested and Convicted After Officer finds Baggies, Scales, Marijuana, and a Firearm

Louisiana Parolee Arrested and Convicted After Officer finds Baggies, Scales, Marijuana, and a Firearm. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – Sirtajro Tourei Heard, 31, of Shreveport, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 69 months (5 years, 9 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.
Calcasieu Parish, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

August 11, 2021, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Arrested for direct contempt of court (3x) Arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm. Arrested for probation violation. Arrested for failure to possess the required license for home improvements or residential construction as required by state or municipal statute; 2 counts of residential contractor fraud of $5,000 or more but less than $25,000.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Federal Prison

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Federal Prison. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that two North Louisiana men each have been sentenced to 10 years in prison by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty for offenses involving drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.
Calcasieu Parish, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

​7 Arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for Utility Wire Thefts

​7 Arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for Utility Wire Thefts. After an eight-month investigation, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested 7 in connection with utility wire thefts in Southwest Louisiana. During an eight-month investigation starting in December of 2020 up until recently, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Crowley

Louisiana State Police Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Crowley. From the Louisiana State Police, Crowley – Shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) to investigate an officer-involved shooting incident involving their department.
Many, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Convicted of Kidnapping and Interstate Domestic Violence

Louisiana Man Convicted of Kidnapping and Interstate Domestic Violence. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – A federal jury returned a guilty verdict today against Dillon James Merritt, 54, of Many, Louisiana, charging him with kidnapping, interstate domestic violence, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced. United States District Judge Donald E. Walter presided over the trial.

Comments / 0

Community Policy