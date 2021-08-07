City of Sulphur to Open Private Property Debris Removal Office Monday
City of Sulphur to Open Private Property Debris Removal Office Monday. From the City of Sulphur, LA – On Monday, August 9th, the Private Property Debris Removal Intake Center located at 1551 East Napoleon Street opens at 9:30 A.M. If your property has disaster generated debris (trees, stumps, vegetation, construction, and demolition materials) that you cannot remove and poses a threat to public health and safety or if your home has suffered catastrophic structural damage, you may apply for assistance through the Hurricane Laura Private Property Debris Removal and Demolition Program.calcasieu.info
