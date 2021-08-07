City of Sulphur to Open Private Property Debris Removal Office Monday

Louisiana Renters and Landlords Impacted by COVID-19 Urged to Apply for Assistance as Federal Eviction Moratorium Ends. From the Office of the Louisiana Governor – As the federal moratorium on evictions comes to an end Saturday, July 31, Governor John Bel Edwards is urging residents who are struggling with rent or utility bills due to COVID-19 related financial hardship to apply for millions in federal funds through the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or through one of seven locally administered programs in Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Lafayette, Orleans or St. Tammany parishes.