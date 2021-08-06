Cancel
Siskiyou County, CA

New evacuation warnings for Siskiyou County due to Antelope Fire

By Adam Robinson
krcrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — New evacuation warnings have been issued for the Antelope Fire burning in Siskiyou County. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) issued new evacuation warnings for the areas of Medicine Lake, Payne Springs, and Blanche Lake. Additionally, evacuation warnings remain for South of Cecilville Rd., West of Red Rock Mtn., East of Trinity-Siskiyou County line, and North of Sawtooth Ridge, including Coffee Creek Rd.

