Paul C. Kratzer, 79, of Penns Creek, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at his home. Paul was born June 3, 1942, at home on the Art Hollenbach farm near the Hummel’s United Methodist Church. He was the second child and only son of Paul S. and Marie A. (Crouse) Kratzer and had four sisters, Mary, Betsy, Judy and Ruth.