Chemical spill closes South Frontage Road

A semi-truck and a trailer overturned Friday morning spilling liquid fertilizer on South Frontage Road just west of Zoo Drive. The crash, which occurred at 5:45 a.m., put the truck’s driver in the hospital and brought the Billings Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team to the scene. Although crews spent several hours standing the truck and trailer upright and cleaning up liquid ammonium nitrate, there was no threat to either residents in the area or the environment.