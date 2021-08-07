Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Venezuelans desperately ditching bolivars as inflation bites

By Andrea Tosta, Federico PARRA
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJScq_0bKQQvbv00
A man counts out bolivar banknotes in the Catia market in Caracas ahead of Venezuela's latest redenomination of the currency /AFP

Working at her vegetable stall in Caracas, Marisela Lopez wonders what she's going to do with the sudden flood of cash customers have been unloading on her.

Venezuela announced Thursday it would knock six zeroes off its currency -- the third time in 13 years it has redenominated the bolivar.

Faith in physical bank notes is at an all-time low, and people want rid of them.

"We also have to quickly get rid of the cash because if we keep collecting the cash, what next? What will we do with the banknotes?" said Lopez, 34.

The new measure, which will go into effect in October, is the result of the world's highest inflation: almost 3,000 percent in 2020.

That has created wild price swings and a move towards the US dollar, increasingly favored by customers and businesses alike in the country of 30 million.

"No (local) cash ever came in here, just foreign currency. Now, I don't know where all this money has come from," exclaimed Carmen Ramirez, 48, who works just meters (feet) away from Lopez in the Catia market in western Caracas.

As it is in Venezuela, piles of money are barely enough to buy a few vegetables or a few kilograms (pounds) of meat.

Purchasing power has been decimated by four years of hyperinflation and eight years of recession.

Few people can afford to deposit their notes in a bank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGw89_0bKQQvbv00
Prices marked in bolivars leave off three of the zeros -- given in thousands rather than millions -- to make them easier to read /AFP

In Catia, there had been rumors for two weeks that a redenomination was on its way.

That is when "the bolivars that didn't exist started to appear," Ramirez, who sells meat, told AFP.

Devoured by inflation, the bolivar became ever shorter in supply, fewer places accepted it and what there was started to pile up unused.

"I hope this time the president will manage to achieve his objective... to go forwards, to stay afloat, and there won't be another devaluation that takes us to the bottom," said Ramirez.

- 'Worth nothing' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2oYV_0bKQQvbv00
A man displays the one million bolivar banknote alongside a $50 one, which is worth about 200 times more /AFP

As the bolivar depreciated, Venezuelans increasingly started using the dollar, while many shops and supermarkets began accepting the Zelle electronic payment system that requires its users to hold a bank account outside of the country.

Before receiving banknotes that "don't work," Lopez's customers paid either by card or with foreign currencies, mostly dollars. Many payments are also made by bank transfer.

"When you're in the streets, you even see banknotes on the motorway, banknotes are thrown away, burned; we don't respect them any more... sometimes I say, 'Look, this is worth nothing anymore,'" said Lopez.

Only public transport is still dependent on the bolivar.

The last time the central bank issued new banknotes, in March, they were worth 200,000, 500,000 and one million bolivars.

Those three bills, together worth 1.7 million bolivars, equated to only about 60 cents at the official rate. Now that is down to just 42 cents.

"It's shameful, our money is rolling around on the floor," said shopkeeper Armando Olivier, 70, who sells women's garments.

The government keeps a tight control on the exchange of foreign currencies, which has created a parallel black market exchange, but the constant redenominations sent the rates skyrocketing.

Olivier has a message for the central bank: "Put our currency to work! Our liberators will be beating their chests in their graves because our money is worth nothing."

- 'It wasn't enough' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGApF_0bKQQvbv00
Venezuelans have been rushing to offload their bolivars, creating concern for market stall holders who do not want to be burdened with the banknotes, either /AFP

The failure of previous redenominations has left many Venezuelans skeptical about the potential benefits this time around.

"They've taken a lot of zeroes off the bolivar, and nothing has improved," said Olivier.

Three zeroes were removed in 2008, and another five 10 years later.

"When they started taking off zeroes, we thought the currency would gain value and that it would be a strong bolivar, but that was absurd," said Olivier.

Pedro Salcedo, a 70-year-old security guard, had not even heard about the redenomination.

"This won't solve the inflation," he said, echoing the warnings sounded by economists highlighting the lack of an economic plan to accompany the redenomination.

"You've got to do a thousand and one things. Today I couldn't do all my shopping. I came to buy chicken and fish and all I have is chicken. It wasn't enough," said Salcedo, holding a cloth bag that was only half full.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Us Currency#Bank Notes#Us Dollar#Afp Working#Catia#Venezuelans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
WOKV

Hyperinflation, US dollars pricing out Venezuelan consumers

CARACAS, Venezuela — (AP) — Yosmar Sanguino says she struggles to put food on the table for her two daughters and three grandchildren in a low-income neighborhood of Venezuela’s capital. She often whips up arepas — traditional flat, round corn patties — with butter and cheese. But it’s hard to...
Businesspymnts

Argentina President Fernandez Cautiously Supports Bitcoin

Although still skeptical, Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez said he is cautiously putting his support behind bitcoin and isn’t ruling out launching a central bank digital currency. During an interview with local media Caja Negra, aired by Filo.news, Fernandez said the concept of bitcoin and digital currencies is being debated on...
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

S.Korean banks' household loan keeps rising in July

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- South Korean banks' household loan kept rising for two months in July due to demand for home purchase and stock investment with borrowed money, central bank data showed Wednesday. Debts, owed by households to banks, amounted to 1,040.2 trillion won (899 billion U.S. dollars) at...
Economycryptopolitan.com

Digital Bolivar: The Venezuelan central bank to launch CBDC

• Venezuela used Blockchain technology to create the Petro in 2018. • The digital Bolivar will be launched in October and based on electronic payments by text message. Cryptocurrencies issued by banks in the world have gained popularity, with several governments taking the initiative. Venezuela has also chosen to join this host of countries as its central bank announced that it would launch the digital Bolivar.
Economyambcrypto.com

Venezuela announces digital Bolivar for October

Central Bank Digital Currencies [CBDCs] are turning out to be all the rage across many governments, with many nations actively developing their own. Venezuela, for instance, is in the news today after the country’s Central Bank decided to roll out its own CBDC by October this year. The same was first revealed by the Venezuelan Vice President of Communication on Twitter.
PoliticsTelegraph

Mexico to be site of Venezuelan government-opposition talks

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico will host a new round of talks between Venezuela’s government and opposition with Norway mediating, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday. Without providing more details, López Obrador said Mexico offered to be the site of talks expected to begin Aug. 13 between representatives of...
Economycryptocoingossip.com

President of Argentina open to Bitcoin and a CBDC but central bank says no

Argentina’s president is open to the idea of central bank digital currency but the country’s central bank head has rejected the idea. Argentina President Alberto Fernandez has indicated support for digital assets, asserting there is no reason to push back against the emerging asset class. During an interview with local...
Economykitco.com

China July bank loans fall to 9-mth low, modest policy easing expected

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China's new bank loans fell more than expected in July to their lowest in nine months while broad credit growth hit a 17-month low, adding to market expectations that modest policy easing may be needed to underpin the country's economic recovery. The world's second-largest economy...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Equinor and TotalEnergies exit key Venezuelan JV project

French oil company TotalEnergies SE and Norway’s Equinor ASA are exiting a key venture in Venezuela, adding to an exodus of foreign firms in recent years as the country’s energy industry has withered. The companies transferred to state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA, stakes in the Petrocedeno oil production...
BusinessPosted by
Outsider.com

IRS Stimulus: Could a Fourth Check Be Coming Soon?

The pandemic put a damper on America’s economy in 2020. As a result, Americans received three rounds of stimulus checks. These checks helped to keep many citizens above water. At the same time, they helped to boost the economy in many areas. Most of our economy is directly linked to consumer spending. So, those who were still financially stable throughout the pandemic had a little more spending power. This gave the economy a shot in the arm in some areas.
PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check update: $2,000 petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 payment for Californians

At this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check getting approved are slim to none. But public support for more relief aid remains strong, with a Change.org petition calling for $2,000 payments per month for adults and another $1,000 for kids attracting nearly 2.8 million signatures. But Congress has its sights set on President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, which cleared the Senate this week. Following that, Congress will turn its attention to a budget reconciliation package.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Futile Fourth Payment

The fourth stimulus check could be impossible as the most recent report on jobs has shown a sharp decrease in the unemployment rate. Sure, this is extremely good news for the economy, but it doesn’t bode well for those who have been holding onto hopes for another stimulus payment. The...
Immigrationwashingtonnewsday.com

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border.

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border. Some migrants claim that authorities are flying them to southern Mexico, where they are then taken to the Guatemalan border regardless of their country of origin, amid a pandemic-related ban on asylum at the US southern border.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Buying Bitcoin is like entering a minefield, Bank of Russia exec says

The Russian central bank has once again reiterated its negative stance on Bitcoin (BTC), with one of the bank’s top executives comparing the cryptocurrency with a pyramid scheme. Sergey Shvetsov, the first deputy governor at the Bank of Russia, expressed the authority’s concerns over cryptocurrency investment in a Wednesday interview,...
Marketsuniversityherald.com

Understanding How the Pricing of Gold Works

The lure of the yellow metal is universal and has always created interest amongst investors in every corner of the world. As a globally accepted repository of value, gold has historically been the metal of choice for coinage. The most important concept is the spot price of gold and in this article, we will explore how this pricing works.
Posted by
Reuters

Lebanese central bank effectively ends fuel subsidy

BEIRUT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank said it would offer credit lines for fuel imports based on the market price for the Lebanese pound from Thursday, effectively ending a fuel subsidy that has drained its reserves since the country descended into financial crisis. The move, announced late on...
theedgemarkets.com

Most Asian emerging shares rise as taper fears ease

BENGALURU (Aug 12): Most emerging markets in Asia rose on Thursday, with India and Indonesia leading the gains, as a tame US inflation reading temporarily eased fears that the Federal Reserve would begin policy normalisation, while regional currencies were mixed. India's Nifty 50 added 0.4% to climb for a fourth...
Marketsrock947.com

Bearish bets held steady on Asian FX as virus woes persist: Reuters poll

(Reuters) – Investors remained bearish towards most Asian currencies, with the Thai baht faring the worst as economies across the region continued to struggle with Delta variant outbreaks, while strength in the dollar also weighed, a Reuters poll found. Short bets were slightly raised on the Chinese yuan, Singapore dollar...
Economyyicaiglobal.com

China's New Yuan Loans Rise in July

(Yicai Global) Aug.11 -- China's new yuan-denominated loans totaled CNY1.08 trillion (about USD166.59 billion) last month, up CNY90.5 billion from the same period last year, central bank data showed today. The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, increased 8.3 percent year...
Miami, FLUS News and World Report

Man Charged in Venezuelan Bribery, Money Laundering Scheme

MIAMI (AP) — A Syrian man living in South Florida has been charged with laundering money and bribing Venezuelan officials in exchange for receiving lucrative contracts from the South American country’s state-owned energy and food companies. Naman Wakil, 59, appeared in Miami federal court on Wednesday after he was indicted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy