Rain helps crews douse local fires

Thunderstorms swept across Baker County and other parts of Northeastern Oregon most days this week, bringing fire-starting lightning bolts but also rain that helped fire crews quickly douse most blazes in Baker County.

“We’ve had a significant amount of lightning across Northeastern Oregon but a lot of it has had rain with it,” said Jana Peterson of the Oregon Department of Forestry office in Baker City.

Rain tends to keep fires from growing rapidly, giving firefighters an advantage during initial attack, Peterson said.

The downside is that rain can also quell, but not extinguish, lightning fires, which then smolder for days or even weeks before reviving on a hot, windy afternoon, she said.

Peterson said she thinks it’s likely that some of those “sleeper” fires will show up over the next several days, as hotter, drier weather is forecast for much of next week.

Fire managers will be taking daily airplane flights over the region to check for new blazes, she said.

They will pay particular attention to places where fire crews didn’t find blazes that had been reported, Peterson said. There were several of those in the region this week.

Joel McCraw, fire management officer for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest’s Whitman Ranger District, agreed with Peterson about the likelihood of sleeper fires.

“We’ve taken a ton of lightning, but we also got some pretty good moisture,” McCraw said.

He said local agencies are equipped to handle initial attack on relatively small fires.

The challenge, McCraw said, would be if a larger blaze gets going, requiring a management team and large numbers of ground and aerial resources.

“Across the region and nation those resources are pretty scarce right now,” he said.

The biggest fire reported in Baker County burned just two acres, on private land near Gimlet Creek and Whitney Valley, about five miles southwest of Sumpter.

Peterson said copious lightning started several fires in Wallowa County, including the Wise fire, which had burned about 130 acres six miles northwest of Wallowa as of Friday morning, Aug. 6.

The biggest blaze in the region is the Black Butte fire on the Malheur National Forest south of Unity. It had burned 7,645 acres as of Friday morning.

Peterson credits cooperation among the Department of Forestry, Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, local rural fire protection districts, and private contractors with keeping new fires small in Baker County.

She emphasized that although the rain and cooler temperatures late this week gave firefighters an assist, the fire danger remains extreme.

“This is not the end of fire season,” Peterson said. “We’re still in restrictions, with no burning or campfires.”