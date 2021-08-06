POLICE SEEK SUSPECT IN QUICK-CHANGE THEFT IN JUNE

State police are looking for someone who pulled off a quick-change scam at a gas station in Center Township back in June. Troopers say that between 6:19 and 6:29 PM on June 18th , the suspect went the Kwik-Fill gas station on Route 119 North outside of Homer City and tried to buy something small in the store with a $100 bill. As the cashier was counting the change back, the suspect distracted the cashier and asked to pay with a smaller bill instead. Through a series of quick money exchanges, the suspect made off with about $200.