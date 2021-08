If you miss your old Amiga 500 from 1987 and aren’t looking to play the eBay game to see if you can get one in working condition at a reasonable price then you should drop by HEXUS for a look at the newly announced A500 Mini. The package contains the familiar looking A500 Mini, a wired USB classic mouse, a wired precision 8-button gamepad, a USB-A to USB-C power cable and an HDMI cable. It doesn’t come with a separate power supply, but traditionally products in the ’80s never shipped with batteries included so that makes sense in a way.