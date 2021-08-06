AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins S Eric Rowe said QB Tua Tagovailoa has looked better heading into his second year. “He’s always had accuracy. That was never a problem. He always had the zip, always had the power.,” Rowe said, via Barry Jackson. “I just believe it’s that year-two jump that everyone needs to make from their rookie year. And obviously the type of offense. Last year, I even noticed his playbook was condensed to slants and bubbles. They really wouldn’t let him show his arm. Now seeing training camp, a lot more deep routes, they’re allowing him the opportunity to throw it deep. That’s what we need.”nfltraderumors.co
