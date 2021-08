Tellez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, three RBI and a walk during Tuesday's win over the Pirates. Tellez took a breaking pitch down and in against Kyle Keller in the ninth inning to tack on an insurance run for the Brewers. It was the seventh homer of the year for Tellez and his third with Milwaukee since his trade from Toronto. Since joining his new club, the 26-year-old is slashing .357/.457/.714 across 13 games.