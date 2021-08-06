NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings
Lions wide receivers Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams are not fans of being underrated and the group is ready to prove themselves in 2021. “I feel like we’re all pretty motivated. We know everybody is kind of counting us out,” Perriman said via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “It’s a huge opportunity for everybody in the room. My focus is really on getting better every day and just doing our part and the rest will take care of itself.”nfltraderumors.co
Comments / 0