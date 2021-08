TSM enters the Playoffs as a top contender. TSM beat FaZe Clan with a scoreline of 3-1 in the Grand Final to win the VCT NA Challengers 2 main event. Despite both the teams already qualifying for the upcoming Challengers Playoffs, the Final was an anticipated event as both teams were trying to cement themselves as dominant forces in NA after a string of poor performances in early 2021. TSM in particular had the daunting task of securing the event, after literally dominating the Valorant NA scene last year. And they surely did not disappoint their fans.