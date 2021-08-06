Helene Elliott: Allyson Felix wins bronze in 400 meters, yet another in lifetime of accomplishments

TOKYO — Allyson Felix dropped onto her back and looked up at the sky above Olympic Stadium, her breath depleted but her hope of winning a medal still filling her heart. When she saw the scoreboard and realized she had finished third in the women's 400-meter race Friday night, she thought not of having made history by winning her 10th Olympic medal and becoming the all-time leader in medals among female track and field athletes, or of tying Carl Lewis for the most Olympic track and field medals won by an American.