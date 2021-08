SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Gabby Williams led seven players in double figures with 17 points, and France got some payback Saturday by beating Serbia 91-76 for the bronze medal in women’s basketball at the Olympics. Players hugged and jumped up and down in celebration. Williams, a star in college at UConn, bent over in tears near midcourt before teammates came over to hug her. This victory was a long time coming as France snapped a skid against Serbia that included losing both the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Games and the EuroBasket final in June. Now France will have a medal to defend at the 2024 Paris Games.