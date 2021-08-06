Jepchirchir beats Kosgei, Molly Seidel takes bronze in Olympic marathon

In the final, gruelling 2 km of the hot, humid women’s Olympic marathon, Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir pulled away from the world record-holder, Brigid Kosgei, crossing the line for the gold medal in 2:27:20. Her teammate followed 16 seconds later, in 2:27:36. But the day’s jaw-dropping performance was by the American, Molly Seidel, who shocked fans by running with the lead pack throughout the entire race, ultimately falling off the leaders only in the final few minutes and taking the Olympic bronze medal in 2:27:46, only 26 seconds behind the winner. Canada’s Malindi Elmore had a fantastic race, finishing in 9th, with Natasha Wodak not far behind her, in 13th. Dayna Pidhoresky had a difficult race, finishing in 73rd place well off her personal best in 3:03:10.