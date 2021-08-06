Cancel
Jepchirchir beats Kosgei, Molly Seidel takes bronze in Olympic marathon

By Brittany Hambleton
runningmagazine.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the final, gruelling 2 km of the hot, humid women’s Olympic marathon, Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir pulled away from the world record-holder, Brigid Kosgei, crossing the line for the gold medal in 2:27:20. Her teammate followed 16 seconds later, in 2:27:36. But the day’s jaw-dropping performance was by the American, Molly Seidel, who shocked fans by running with the lead pack throughout the entire race, ultimately falling off the leaders only in the final few minutes and taking the Olympic bronze medal in 2:27:46, only 26 seconds behind the winner. Canada’s Malindi Elmore had a fantastic race, finishing in 9th, with Natasha Wodak not far behind her, in 13th. Dayna Pidhoresky had a difficult race, finishing in 73rd place well off her personal best in 3:03:10.

Related
Posted by
360 Magazine

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.
Sportsdiamondleague.com

Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce clash in Lausanne

Fresh from her double Olympic triumph in Tokyo, Jamaican superstar Elaine Thompson-Herah will be looking to crown a dream 2021 in the coming weeks as she attacks a third Diamond Trophy, and she resumes her title charge with a mouth-watering clash of the titans in Lausanne on August 26th. Thompson-Herah...
SportsCharlotteObserver.com

Notre Dame runner Molly Seidel is a surprise medalist in the women’s Olympic marathon

Molly Seidel of Wisconsin was not supposed to make the U.S. Olympic marathon team. The Olympic trials last year in Atlanta had been her first attempt at the 26.3-mile race. On her third try Friday, Seidel did one better. She stuck with some of the world's best distance runners to finish third in the punishing heat and humidity in Sapporo, Japan.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

World Athletics chief hails China's performance at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- World Athletics President Sebastian Coe on Sunday spoke highly of Chinese athletes' performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The Chinese track and field team has achieved one of their best results at the Olympics, winning two golds, two silvers and one bronze and finishing seventh in the medal standings.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Duncan Scott among British athletes to set new Olympic markers in Tokyo

Several Team GB medallists set new Olympic landmarks in various sports at the Tokyo Games. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the records set over the past three weeks. Swimmer Scott followed champion Tom Dean home for silver in a British one-two in the 200 metres freestyle before the pair teamed up with James Guy and Matt Richards – plus Calum Jarvis in the heats – to win 4x200m relay gold the following day. Medley silvers over 200m individually and in the 4x100m relay made Scott the first Briton to win four medals at a single Olympics.
teamusa.org

Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

TOKYO — At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Caeleb Dressel joined elite company. The 24-year-old swimmer won five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, a feat that only 10 other Olympians have accomplished, including swimmers Michael Phelps, Matt Biondi, and Mark Spitz. Historic figures on the list include Finnish running legend Paavo Nurmi, who won five Olympic gold medals on the track in 1924, American Anton Heida who claimed five golds in gymnastics at the 1904 Games, and Eric Heiden, who famously speed-skated to five Olympic gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.
Worldblackchronicle.com

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge repeats as Olympic men’s marathon champion

SAPPORO, Japan — Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge pulled away late and no one could come close to catching him as he defended his marathon title at the Tokyo Olympics. Kipchoge finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes, 38 seconds on a breezy and humid Sunday along the streets of Sapporo. It was more than 80 seconds ahead of runner-up Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands. Bashir Abdi of Belgium earned bronze to close out the track and field portion of the Tokyo Games.
Worldrunningmagazine.ca

Canada Running Series to host in-person 10K this fall

Canadian runners will finally have a chance to run an in-person race this fall. The Canada Running Series (CRS) announced Tuesday via Instagram they have received approval from the city of Toronto and they will be hosting an in-person 10K for 5,000 people on October 17th. The 10K is part...
SportsNBC Chicago

Track and Field in Review: Felix Wins Medal No. 11, 400m Hurdles Records Obliterated

Men's 10,000m: Twenty-one-year-old Selemon Barega, the 2019 world silver medalist, held off world record-holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda to return Ethiopia atop the podium for the first time since the back-to-back eras of Haile Gebrselassie and Kenenisa Bekele, who together took home four straight Olympic golds for the East African nation from 1996 to 2012.
Sportsmiamitimesonline.com

Allyson Felix twins a record-setting 11 medals

Allyson Felix knows the way to the Olympic medals stand better than any runner alive. She made her record-setting 11th trip there Saturday, after starring as the headliner on a 4 x 400-meter relay win that featured a who’s who of American running. With the gold medal dangling from her...
Travelrunningmagazine.ca

The Rundown: Post-Olympic Party!

Each week Canadian Running staff writer Maddy Kelly and Shakeout host Kate Van Buskirk bring you a recap from the exciting world of running. In this episode of The Rundown we celebrate the end of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. We share our own experiences, including travel, the athlete’s village and the stadium. We break down our team’s accomplishments by the numbers, in our most successful Games in modern history. And we recap all of the thrilling highlights from the track, field and roads!
Beauty & Fashionrunningmagazine.ca

Top stories from Tokyo 2020

It was a fantastic week of athletic events to wind up the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with Canada winning six medals on the track and road: gold for Damian Warner in the decathlon and Andre De Grasse in the 200m, silver for Moh Ahmed in the 5,000m and bronze for De Grasse in the 100m, Evan Dunfee in the 50K race walk and our men’s 4x100m relay team consisting of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and De Grasse. If you somehow missed the action, here’s a recap of all of our top stories, in chronological order, starting with the most recent (the men’s marathon).

