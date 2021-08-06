Cancel
Frontier Airlines: We Have $70 Roundtrip Flights Over the I-70 Detour

By Dave Jensen
It's a perfect example of a business taking advantage of an opportunity. They saw how I-70 will be shut down for weeks to come, so they came up with a way to help. $70, I-70, it is pretty clever on their part, I think. Sure, your total cost won't come out to $70, but a roundtrip ticket from DIA to Grand Junction for cheap? Well worth the time you would save by not driving the extra four hours that it takes with the detour that's in place.

