Summer Streets returns to Manhattan this weekend

Summer Streets is making its return to Manhattan on Saturday.

Nearly seven miles of Park Avenue, Lafayette and Centre streets -- stretching from the Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park -- will be shut down to car traffic.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

There will be free public art installations, performances and activities along the route.

"Summer Streets is one of New York City's quintessential summer events and we're thrilled to bring it back this year," said DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman. "Among the many activities this Saturday and next week, New Yorkers can take in a musical performance, join a fitness class or just walk, jog or bike along car-free streets. There is no better way to enjoy the 'Summer of NYC' than by enjoying New York City's original 7 miles of Open Streets."

Summer Streets runs from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will happen again Saturday, Aug. 14.

Summer Streets 2021 activities and programming includes:

- Art and Cultural Workshops: A variety of fun and interactive workshops geared towards children ages 2 and up. Join Urban Studio Unbound, HYPOTHEkids, HONK NYC and The Noguchi Museum at the DOT Art and Cultural Hub.

-Performance Stage: Enjoy a diverse array of musical, theatrical and dance performances at the Uptown Performance Stage located on Rudin Plaza. Performances begin on the hour from 8 am to 12 pm.

-Free Bike Rentals: Unlimited Biking will be present at Midtown and Foley Square, with 100 complimentary bikes at each rest stop. Bikes are available on a first come, first serve basis - and attendees are asked to limit their ride to one hour.

-Learn to Ride: Bike New York will offer free group class for children who are ready to ditch their training wheels and ride a two-wheeler for the first time. Kids must bring their own bike and helmet. Spaces are limited; please register in advance online to guarantee participation.

- Pop-up Performances: Come watch and participate in a series of pop-up performances presented by Fogo Azul drumline and marching band at 10:45am, 11:30am and 12:15pm.

-Astor Place Fitness Stage: Come meditate, stretch, jump, kick and get your heart rate up at free fitness classes. Classes will be held on the hour from 8 am to 12 pm, and will be led by instructors from Just Like Om, Life Time, Energi Total Wellness Studio, Athleta and WRKNYC.

-Zing! Kids Fitness: Zing! provides fun-powered experiences to help kids feel amaZING through movement, mindset, and play. Join Zing! instructors for interactive, confidence-boosting Zing! Fit classes for kids ages 4 to 11, Zinger Fit games & challenges, and more. Classes will be held every 30 minutes from 9 am to 12 pm and will be approximately 15-20 minutes in length.

- Parkour and Play with Movement Creative: Experience a pop-up parkour playground that encourages family-friendly, creative movement via a unique portable parkour park that will challenge balance, strength, jumping, and climbing skills. August 14th only, from 7 am to 1 pm

-Adaptive Basketball Games: The Wheelchair Sports Federation invites the public to participate in training sessions and live games or watch an exhibition of practicing adaptive basketball teams. Able bodied individuals are also invited to participate in the sessions with loaner wheelchairs available to the public.

-Bindlestiff Family Cirkus Presents Flatbed Follies: Come mingle with Bindlestiff performers in the plaza on both Saturdays or enjoy a scheduled performance. The mission of Bindlestiff Family Variety Arts, Inc. is to bring joy and wonder into the world. They are founded upon a respect for circus tradition and a drive to create new work that speaks to contemporary American culture. Performances will begin at 9:00 am, 10:30am and 12:00 pm.

-NYC DOT Truck's Eye View: Children and adults can climb into a parked truck to experience a truck driver's perspective on the roadway. Visit the Vision Zero information tent for safety information and giveaways. Masks are encouraged and will be available on site. Special thanks to our partners, the NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) and Wegmans for the trucks used in this year's activation.

-Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccinations: NYC's Vaccine Command Center will provide FREE Pfizer vaccines at Summer Streets. Everyone ages 12+ is eligible and no appointment is needed.

