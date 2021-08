WASHINGTON — The Spanish flu nearly simultaneously killed more people worldwide than World War I, a cautionary tale with lessons for today. The cities of Philadelphia and St. Louis treated the virus very differently. Philadelphia went ahead with its “Liberty Loan” parade. Soon after, its hospitals were filled, and 2,600 people died. St. Louis took a different approach, closing schools, churches and almost all public places, and acting quickly, just two days after the first cases appeared. They turned it into a political pandemic – as have the political charlatans of today.