Mayor Becky Haas Shares Her City Budget Learning Experience

 12 days ago

August is the beginning of the end of summer for many families. As Mayor I am now learning it is also the tail end of the City’s budget cycle. We began working on the budget in March 2021 with our Spring retreat. The City begins the fiscal year October 1st, so the 2021-22 budget must be approved by the Commission before the end of September. I’m seeing there are many components to a city’s budget, so we are presented the details of the budget across a couple of workshops. The 2022 Budget was presented to the Commission in July and last week I encouraged you to attend the Special Workshop this past Monday when staff presented revenues and expenditures. The next Special Workshop is August 11th at 4:30 at City Hall Annex when we will discuss Tax Rate and further Budget discussions. These presentations also show how staff works within the framework of the Comprehensive Master Plan, which is the community guidebook that specifies policy, program, and project initiatives for the City and surrounding planning area. The Utility Master Plan helps to establish the City’s capital improvement plans for water and wastewater preparing for the area’s growth. I’ll again encourage you to attend these workshops. You can find the information here on the City’s website calendar https://www.richmondtx.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/7454/19.

