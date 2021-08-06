Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles fans allowed back inside the Linc under new guidelines

spotonnewjersey.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (WPVI) - A new season is set to kick off for the Philadelphia Eagles soon. There are some new rules in place to keep people safe as they return to Lincoln Financial Field to watch the Birds. The Eagles are preparing for full capacity seating once again. "I like to say that...

spotonnewjersey.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Lincoln Financial Field#New Rules#American Football#Wpvi#The Philadelphia Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles re-sign veteran WR after yet another injury

The Eagles on Tuesday brought back wide receiver Marken Michel and waived WR Michael Walker with an injury designation. This is the third stint with the Eagles for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Michel. Michel originally signed a futures contract with the Eagles just after the 2018 season ended. He was released...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
Posted by
FanSided

Former Philadelphia Eagles WR isn’t pleased with Fletcher Cox treatment

The Philadelphia Eagles, at the time of this story being written and published, haven’t even taken the field for a training camp practice yet, and already, there are tons of things to talk about. Unfortunately, two of the larger stories have had nothing to do with anything that’s happening on the playing field.
NFLNBC Sports

Hero of Eagles’ Super Bowl run retires from NFL

Patrick Robinson spent just one season in Philadelphia but Eagles fans will never forget him. And now the veteran cornerback has told the Saints he is retiring, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. Robinson, 33, spent the last three seasons with the Saints, the team that drafted him in...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Eagles’ re-sign former draft pick, waive ex-Raiders second-round selection

The Eagles have moved on from a former highly-touted second-round draft pick and signed another player who is already familiar with the team. Sign up for Eagles Extra: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with reporters. The team announced Monday that they had waived safety...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Calls For NFL Fan To Be Banned For Life

Like many others, FS1 personality Shannon Sharpe video of the fan brawl at last night’s Rams game, and he has some thoughts on it. The fight mostly involved a fan in an Aaron Donald jersey going against one in a Todd Gurley jersey, but a woman in a San Diego Padres hat also played a key role.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLallfans.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys’ WR Amari Cooper said his rehab from ankle surgery has taken longer than he expected: “I wouldn’t say I’m quite 100 percent yet, to be completely candid but I’m real close … I’m trying to be the best Amari Cooper that I can be, trying to be better than I’ve ever been.” (Todd Archer)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles legend to join Chicago Bears

For the second time in less than two weeks, a Philadelphia Eagles legend that will one day enter the franchise’s Hall of Fame has been mentioned in conjunction with the Chicago Bears. First came the news about Doug Pederson, the only man on Planet Earth that can say he was the head coach of a Super Bowl-winning Eagles team. He was seen at a Bears practice rocking Chicago’s team colors.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Offensive Lineman

NFL teams continue to cut players ahead of the roster size deadlines later this month. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Mike Reiss, the New England Patriots have released a veteran offensive lineman. Jerald Hawkins, a 27-year-old offensive lineman who signed with the Patriots earlier this offseason, has...
NFLletsbeardown.com

Bears Linked To Eagles In Trade Talks.

The Chicago Bears continue to look good as training camp rolls along and preseason is just about to begin. While general manager Ryan Pace filled most of the holes on the team there's still a need at tackle with Teven Jenkins and Germain Ifedi dealing with injuries and yet to practice. To make it worse, backup Larry Borom suffered a concussion.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Doug Pederson passed on two offensive coordinator opportunities

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 3. I think it was interesting to hear from Doug Pederson that he had two opportunities to be offensive coordinators in the league after being fired by the Eagles. “I had two chances to get back in, but it just didn’t feel right, to rush back after what happened,” he told me. “I needed time away, to clear my head. But I do want to coach again. I’d love to coach next season. The longer you’re out, the harder it is to get back in.” [...] Pederson: “I really wanted to go to Indianapolis, to see Frank especially. But I knew Carson was there, of course, and I wanted to see him too. Carson and I were together for five years. We accomplished so much together. I wanted to run into Carson. I wanted to hug his neck and wish him well, and I think the feeling was mutual with him. We did that, on Thursday. It was very positive, something I really wanted to do. It was natural, it was real. I saw him and hugged him. Carson and I always had a great relationship, and I have great regard for him, and I didn’t want what happened at the end to tarnish that. He moved on, I moved on, and let’s be men about it.
NFL27 First News

Fans allowed at Pittsburgh Steelers training camps

Pittsburgh, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be holding training camp at Heinz Field this preseason for the second straight year, however, this time, fans will be allowed to see the team practice in person, for free. Wednesday, July 28 at 1:30 p.m. the first open practice at Heinz...

Comments / 0

Community Policy